Man chopped to hand, forehead with cutlass during early morning row

A 44-year-old male is now hospitalized and nursing chop wounds to his hand and forehead after he was allegedly chopped with a cutlass by another man while the two (2) of them had been arguing in the wee hours of Monday (yesterday).

The incident occurred around 02:00h at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to a police statement, the suspect, a 30-year-old man, along with the now injured older male were at the above-mentioned location when an argument ensued.

“…It is alleged that the victim picked up a beer bottle and pelted it to the wall. The suspect then picked up a cutlass and dealt the victim a chop to his right side hand and another to his forehead causing him to fall to the ground. The victim was picked up and rush to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was treated and admitted a patient.”

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody pending investigations.