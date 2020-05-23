Man chops miner with cutlass over money row

A 64-year-old miner is now nursing a chop wound to his hand after being attacked with a cutlass by a man following an argument over money.

The injured man has been identified as Jose Sousa Fielbo, a miner of Para Taitieba, Brazil and also Kumung Kumung Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident took place on Friday around 11:00h at the Surinambo Landing, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Reports are that Fielbo was at the above-mentioned location when the suspect confronted him about money allegedly owed to his (suspect’s) father.

An argument ensued and quickly escalated between the duo which resulted in the suspect arming himself with a cutlass.

He then dealt a chop to Fielbo’s lower left hand and made good his escape on foot.

The injured miner was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Meanwhile, police ranks managed to locate the suspect and arrested him. He is presently in custody as investigations into the matter continue.