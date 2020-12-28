Man chops son-in-law to face allegedly in “self defense”

– father-in-law claims younger man was ‘disorderly’, ‘drunk’ and armed with knives

A pre-wedding celebration on Christmas day turned bloody when a 55-year-old fisherman had to use a cutlass to chop his highly intoxicated son-in-law to after the younger man armed himself with two knives and approached him.

The injured man has been identified as 29-year-old Clive Benn of Pomeroon River, Essequibo.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place at the home of Benn’s father-in-law located in Marihaba Village, Moruca, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).



Reports are that around 16:00h on Friday (Christmas day), Benn left the older man’s home to attend a “Queh-Queh” celebration where he consumed a lot of alcoholic beverages.

Around 21:00h, Benn returned to his father-in-law’s home highly intoxicated and started to behave in a disorderly manner.

According to a police report, the older man tried to speak with his son-in-law about his behaviour but Benn reportedly became annoyed and armed himself with two knives before approaching his father-in-law.



“As a result, the suspect grabbed his cutlass which was nearby and dealt him a chop to his face. The victim then ran away and public spirited citizens took him to the Waramuri Health Center where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him a patient of the said institution.”

Benn was subsequently discharged from that health facility on Boxing day (Saturday).

Meanwhile, his father-in-law was contacted by investigators and told of the allegation levelled against him before being arrested.



Investigations are ongoing.