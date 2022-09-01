Man confesses to fatally stabbing former Top Cop’s brother during robbery

A 15-year-old boy, who was charged in 2017 for killing Hemant Persaud, the brother of former Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, on Thursday, confessed to the crime before Demerara High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon.

Though he is now 20-years- old, his name and photograph have to be withheld because he was a juvenile when he committed the crime.

On Thursday when the matter was called, the young man pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, admitting that he unlawfully killed Persaud on February 19, 2017, during the course/furtherance of a robbery at Stabroek Market in Georgetown.

He was remanded to prison pending a sentencing hearing which is fixed for September 26. At that hearing, social and psychological reports on him will be presented to the court.

State Counsel Muntaz Ali represented the prosecution while Attorney-at-Law Alaira Murphy-Goodman appeared on behalf of the young man.

According to reports, Persaud, called “Bim, of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast, was stabbed to death during a scuffle on February 19, 2017.

It was reported that Persaud and another man were at the Stabroek Market making a purchase when the suspect attacked him in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

Persaud attempted to defend himself, and it was then that he was stabbed once in the abdomen. The injured man collapsed and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.