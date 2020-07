A pedestrian was killed moments ago after he was hit down by a motorcar at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Although details are currently sketchy, HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal accident took place around 14:00h today.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is presently in police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

HGP Nightly News will provide an update in a subsequent report.