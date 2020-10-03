Man dead following three-motorcycle accident on ECD roadway

-female cop suffers minor injuries, another motorcyclist on the run from police

A three-motorcycle accident has left one person dead, another on the run from the cops and a female police rank escaping with minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Joshua Persaud of Strathspey village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was said to have been riding his red motorcycle (CF 2481) when he met his demise.

HGP Nightly News understands that the identity of the male who is evading the police is yet to be determined but at the time of the accident he had been riding a black motorcycle bearing the registration #CG 9899.

Meanwhile, the female Police Constable involved in the accident is said to be a 24-year-old who resides in the Buxton village, ECD, and is station in Police Regional Division Four (4) “C” (ECD).

The accident is said to have occurred around 18:10h along the Friendship Railway Embankment, ECD.

Reports are that the female cop was riding motorcycle (#CJ 3521) in the Eastern direction along the Northern side of the above-mentioned roadway when she stopped and turned on her right side trafficator to turn South into the Friendship Access Road, ECD when the collision took place.

The female rank told investigators that she “felt an impact” to the rear of her motorcycle which resulted in her falling onto the roadway.

She stated that when she got up from the ground she noticed a red motorcycle (CF 2481) lying on the said roadway along with a black motorcycle (# CG 9899) next to it.

The young Constable also said that she realized that a young male was laying in an unconscious condition on the roadway. He was subsequently picked up by public spirited persons and placed into a vehicle which transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was admitted with head injuries but lost the battle for his life around 19:30h.

According to a police statement, at the time of the fatal accident another male was “seen running from the scene.”

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the female police Constable but no trace of alcohol was found in her system.

Investigations into the fatal accident continue.