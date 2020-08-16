Man dies after being assaulted with bottle to neck

A 27-year-old man is now dead after he was allegedly assaulted by another man who was armed with a bottle last night at Perth village, Branch Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The deceased has been identified as Ryan Mohamed of Wash Clothes Mahaicony, ECD.

Reports are that around 19:20h last night while Mohamed was at Perth Village, Branch Road, Mahaicony, ECD, he was assaulted and as a result fell to the ground bleeding from a wound to his neck.

As a result of his injuries, he was picked up and escorted to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, and died about 20:45 hours whilst receiving treatment.

His body was then taken to the said Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem.