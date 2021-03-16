Man dies after being stabbed repeatedly by girlfriend’s brother over “borrowed” bicycle

A 23-year-old mason is now dead after days of battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following a stabbing incident which occurred allegedly at the hands of another mason, whose sister was involved in a relationship with the now dead man.

Dead is Daniel Boutrin of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, who was wounded on Saturday morning at “D” Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Boutrin succumbed to his injuries at the GPHC on Monday (yesterday) at 02:48h.

The murder suspect is said to be a 25-year-old mason.

Reports are that on Saturday morning, Boutrin visited the home of the suspect’s parents and Boutrin and his girlfriend’s brother ended up arguing over a bicycle that Boutrin allegedly borrowed from the suspect during the latter part of last year (2020).

HGP Nightly News understands that Boutrin is said to have lost the bicycle shortly after borrowing it from the older mason.

According to a statement from the police, the row escalated, and the suspect armed himself with a knife while the now dead young man armed himself with a cutlass.

“The suspect’s parents intervened and caused the suspect to leave the premises. After some time the deceased left, but as he was about to enter a taxi he was confronted by the suspect who fired several stabs at him while the deceased in turn retaliated with some missed chops at the suspect. The deceased was stabbed on his left side chest and after a short run he fell to the ground.”

The suspect then ran away with the knife and made good his escape.

A badly injured and bleeding Boutrin was rushed to the GPHC and was warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was obtaining treatment for his severe injuries.

However, despite valiant efforts by the doctors and medical staff to save his life, he died from his wounds on Sunday.

His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME.)