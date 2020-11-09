Man dies after chord attached to metal lift at Ocean View Specialty Hospital bursts

A 29-year-old male is now dead after the chord attached to a metal lift he had been inside of at the Ocean View Specialty Hospital, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) burst and resulted in the metal lift crashing onto the floor with a fast rate of speed.

The dead man has been identified as Kevin Smith, a sanitation worker, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown and was attached to the R.O.K Construction company.

According to a police statement, the incident took place today (Sunday) around 13:05h while the man was on duty at the above-mentioned health facility.

At the time of the tragedy, several employees of the R.O.K Construction company including Smith were at that location cleaning the building.

The Specialty Hospital is being used as a Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) facility presently and as such construction works were still being carried out there.

The now dead man had reported for work at 08:00h this morning and had started cleaning the lower flat of the building while his co-workers were cleaning the third (3rd) flat.

Reports are that around 01:00h, a female co-worker who was busy cleaning on the third (3rd) flat asked Smith to bring a dust pan and broom for her from the lower flat.

Smith used the stairs to get to the third (3rd) floor and delivered the items to the woman but instead of taking the stairs to return to his work, he decided to use the metal lift that is situated at the Northern side (externally), and go to the ground floor.

However, while in the process of being transported, the chord attached to the metal lift burst and quickly crashed, injuring Smith in the process.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by an ambulance where he died while receiving treatment.

According to the Doctor, Smith would have suffered severe internal injuries as a result of the fall. His body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are currently in progress.