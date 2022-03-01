Man dies after crashing into pedestrian at Agricola, EBD

24-year-old motorcyclist Nionel Berkeley of lot 58 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, lost his life on Monday night about 19:00 hours by way of an accident on the Agricola Public Road, EBD.

According to the police report, motorcycle # CK 5462 (driven by the now deceased) was proceeding north along the centre of the western carriageway on Agricola Public Road without a safety helmet when it is alleged that the motorcycle collided with a female pedestrian (name and address presently unknown) who was crossing from east to west on a pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the collision, both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian fell unto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies. The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and transported by ambulance to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on a arrival and his body is presently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

The pedestrian was also picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the GPHC where she is presently in the critical bay receiving medical attention.

Police say that at the time of this report it is not known if the motorcyclist was the holder of a provisional or driver’s licence. Efforts to identify the female pedestrian are being made as further investigations are ongoing.