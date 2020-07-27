Man dies after multi-vehicular collision on East Coast Demerara roadway

-car slammed into van, collided into lamp post before turning turtle

A 40-year-old man lost his life over the weekend after the car he was in collided with another vehicle resulting in a multi-vehicular collision along the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Trevor Mangal of Industry, Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara, who had been travelling inside of motorcar (PXX 2552) when the fatal accident occurred. Upto press time, police ranks were still trying to determine whether the man was an occupant or driver of the vehicle.

Reports are that around around 17:30h on Saturday, the driver of a motor van (GWW 6244) alleged that he was proceeding was proceeding West along the Northern driving lane on the Southern Carriage way when the car (PXX 2522) which Mangal was in, collided with the right side rear of the Motor van.

This resulted in the driver losing control of his vehicle and colliding into another motor van (GLL 4062) which was stationary on the Southern parapet then collided with a motor car (PWW 6978) that was also parked.

Te vehicle is said to have spun several times from the impact and then finally collided into a minibus (BYY 4486) which was also stationary on the Southern parapet.

Meanwhile, the car which Mangal was in (PXX 2522) reportedly slammed into a lamp post which is located at the centre of the media and then turned turtle. He suffered injuries about his body and was taken out of the car in an unconscious state at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

However, by the time he arrived there, he was dead. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.