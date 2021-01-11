Man dies after speeding car slams into stationary motor lorry

A 47-year-old man was killed in an early morning accident on Sunday (yesterday) after he allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving, at a fast rate of speed, and slammed into a parked motor lorry along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) roadway.

Dead is Lester Williams of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway who lost his life while driving his Silver/ Grey car (HC 8750) on the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD.

Reports are that around 02:00h on Sunday, Williams was proceeding North along the Western side of the above-mentioned roadway and while speeding, he lost control of the car, then collided with a motor lorry that was parked on the Western side of the Soesdyke Public Road.

HGP Nightly News understands that both of the vehicles received extensive damages while Williams suffered several injuries about his body.

According to the police, the 47-year-old driver was “picked up by police and public spirited citizens” then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the fatal accident are in progress.