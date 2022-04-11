Man Dies after Speeding Motorcycle loses control and crashes in North Rupununi



44-year-old Valdimer Bezzera lost his life on Friday around 20:00 hours following an accident on Massara access road in the North Rupununi.

According to the Police report, Bezzera of Massara village was riding the motorcycle (whose owner’s name and address unknown) in a northern direction on the Massara Access Road at a fast rate of speed. It is said that whilst negotiating a left bend, Bezzera lost control and fell onto the roads surface. He received injuries about his body as a result.

He was later discovered in a motionless state by a public spirited citizen who was traversing the area at the time. He was subsequently picked up in the said motionless state and taken to the Massara Health Center where he was seen and examined by a medic at the said institution and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the Massara Health Center and will be escorted to the Lethem Regional Hospital Mortuary to have a PME conducted to ascertain the cause of death.