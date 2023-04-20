Man dies after van crashes into parked truck at Good Hope

Takurand Seemangal,63, of Lot 157 Thomas Street, Georgetown, lost his life on Thursday after his van collided with a parked truck on the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred at about 06:10h, and Seemangal is also the van’s owner.

At the time of the accident, the van, which was driven by Wilfred Sanasie, 38, from Shell Road, Kitty, collided with the right side rear of the parked motor lorry GLL 3694.

As a result of the colisión, Seemangal and Sanasie received injuries and were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where a Doctor examined them.

Seemangal was pronounced dead on arrival while the driver was admitted to the institution, suffering from head injuries.

Seemangal’s body is lying at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME).

