Man dies of fractured spine while retrieving football from river

A Guyanese man is now dead after diving into the river and landing on several boulders/rocks during a friendly game of football with some Venezuelan women on Friday, last.

Dead is Rockford Newton who lost his life at the Armu Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) River.

It was only until a few days ago, that persons who claim to have witnessed the incident which led to the man’s demise gave statements to the cops.

They told the police that prior to his death, Newton had been ‘doing odds and ends jobs’ on the ‘landing’ and that on July 3, 2020, around 16:30h, the now deceased man had been engaged in a game of football with “some female Venezuelan nationals.”

It is alleged that during the game, the ball landed in the Cuyuni River which resulted in Newton plunging into the waters to retrieve it.

However, according to the witnesses, moments after he plunged into the river, he “floated back up to the surface of the water” andremained motionless.

He was subsequently pulled from the water in an unconcious condition while blood covered his head.

Newton was then placed in a boat and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, upon examination of the area where Newton allegedly plunged, it was discovered to be “heavily rock ladened.”

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) recently conducted also stated that the man died from a fractured spine.

Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.