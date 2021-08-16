Man dies while riding away from Police

A man is now in the mortuary after riding away from the police. According to reports, Mahendra Deopaul of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara died in the wee hours on Monday after he received injuries about his body and face after riding into potholes speedily and crashed. Police say that the man was observed proceeding west along the Parfaite Harmonie Public Road without wearing a safety helmet and upon seeing the police vehicle PWW5458, he drove away at a fast rate of speed in an attempt to evade the police who gave chase behind him.

The bike has been registered to #CK5677.

Further, the motorcyclist ended up driving into potholes along the said road where he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his face and body.

Deopaul was reportedly picked up in an unconscious state by ranks on the patrol and placed into the vehicle which took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

There he later died at 03:46 hours while receiving medical attention.

