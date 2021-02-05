Man discovers brother’s body submerged in trench near home

A 27-year-old man is now dead after he allegedly drowned while taking a bath in the trench located at the front of his Abrams Zuil, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) home.

The deceased has been identified as Lennox Ballieram of Abrams Zuil, Essequibo, who was last seen alive by his mother on Thursday (yesterday).

She told the cops that around 20:00h on the day in question, Ballieram left their home stating that he was going to bathe in the trench, but after awhile he failed to return indoors.

According to a police statement, the woman notified Ballieram’s brother about his failure to return to their home and they immediately made checks for him but could not locate the now dead man.

On Friday (today) around 06:30h, Ballieram’s brother noticed the towel belonging to his deceased sibling near the above-mentioned trench and upon further investigation he discovered his brother’s body submerged in the water.

“The body was retrieved and was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounce dead on arrival by a doctor on duty and was further escorted to the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME),” the police added.