Man discovers elderly mom’s lifeless body on fire

A 79-year-old woman was found by one of her sons with a green kerosene stove on top of her body, with flames engulfing it, after he rushed over to the elderly woman’s home upon seeing smoke emanating from it early Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bissoondai called “Seema” of Zealandia Estate, Wakenaam Island.

She is believed to have died between 05:45h and 06:30h.

According to a police statement, one of Bissoondai’s sons told investigators that he last saw his mother alive around 05:45h on Sunday, when she was inside of her bedroom.

“However, around 06:30hrs, one of her other sons who lives next door noticed smoke emanating from the house. Upon checking he saw his mother on the floor, her body on fire, with a green kero stove on its side. The deceased received extensive burns about her body.”

Bissoondai was then taken to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her body is at the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are in progress.