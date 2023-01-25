Man drops gun while fleeing from Police at Meadow Bank Wharf 

Police are on the gun for a man who, upon seeing them dropped a .32 revolver without a serial number at the Meadow Bank Wharf.

Reports are that at about 00:20h today, two Police Corporals went to the Wharf, and while in the vicinity of the fourth fish stall, a male wearing a black hoodie was observed acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing the Police, the man ran towards a clump of bushes in a northern direction and made good his escape.

The ranks observed that he had dropped something, and upon giving chase and checking, one of the Corporals found the gun on the ground in the grass.

The firearm with no ammunition was examined, photographed, and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station. Investigations are continuing.

