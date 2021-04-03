Man drops motorbike, escapes on foot after cops approach spot with 350 lbs of Cannabis Sativa

Police are on the hunt for a man, who dropped the motorcycle he was riding and escaped on foot when he saw the lawmen in an area where they subsequently discovered 350 pounds of Cannabis Sativa on Friday (yesterday) in Old England Coomacka Mines Backlands, Upper Demerara River.

The large quantity of Cannabis Sativa which was unearthed by the cops around 12:00h on the day in question (Good Friday) was destroyed by fire.

Reports are that while ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were acting on information when they ventured to the above-mentioned location and while they were proceeding to the area, the male was seen heading towards the direction of the cops.

However, according to the GPF, when the motorcyclist saw the ranks, he quickly dropped his motorcycle and ran away, thus making good of his escape.

The police noted that some 250 yards from the motorcycle a large quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of green(fresh) and dried Cannabis Sativa plants wrapped in three tarpaulins about 40 feet from each other were discovered.

HGP Nightly News understands that these plants ranged between two (2) and (four) 4 feet in height and weighed 350 pounds in total.

The Cannabis plants were destroyed by fire and the area was marked by its location while the motor cycle and samples were taken to Mackenzie Police Station and lodged.

Investigations are in progress.