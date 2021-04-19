Man fatally stabbed during row with drinking buddy

A 48-year-old labourer is now dead after he was allegedly stabbed twice to his body by his drinking buddy, at the home they shared together, during an argument which turned physical between Saturday night and the wee hours of Sunday (yesterday).

The deceased has been identified as Khemraj Sukhna called “Bowe” who is said to have been killed by a fellow labourer that lived at a Coconut Dam, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with him.

Reports are that the men were imbibing in their village when had an argument which escalated into a “fight.” The murder suspect is said to have left that location and return to their home while Sukhna remained.

According to a police statement, the now dead man returned to his home around 21:30h and upon seeing the suspect, another row took place.

“The suspect then picked up a knife and stabbed the deceased to the right chest and to left arm. The deceased collapsed and fell on a mattress in the verandah. About 02:40hrs on 2011/04/18 the suspect went to the Cane Grove Police Station and reported that he and the deceased had a fight when he (deceased) fell on a knife and received injuries before becoming lifeless.”

The suspect was arrested and taken to the scene of the crime and on arrival, Sukhna was found ‘face up on a mattress in the verandah, motionless”.

His body was examined and the police discovered a wound to the right side of Sukhna’s chest and another wound to the now dead man’s left arm.

“The scene was processed and a blood-stained knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was found. The body was escorted to the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The suspect’s body was examined and was seen with injuries to the right side of his head and left foot.”

According to the cops, when the suspect was questioned, he claimed that he received his injuries when he and Sukhna “had a scuffle.’

He was escorted to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital to seek medical attention.

The investigation continues.