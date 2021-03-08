Man found dead after altercation with mom, daughter

A 47-year-old man was found dead with a wooden handled spear covered in blood on his body in front of his residence after he reportedly had an altercation with a woman and her daughter on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel De Souza, a labourer, of Lot 50 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden.

HGP Nightly News understands that the man is believed to have died between 21:00h and 21:30h at the above-mentioned address where he lived alone.

According a statement from the police, De Souza had an altercation with a female who, along with her daughter, confronted him.

He subsequently ran away from the women, using a track leading to his home, but some 30 minutes later two (2) unidentified males came out of that area and reportedly told the women that De Souza was dead.

“Three knives and a screw driver were found in the deceased pants waist. His mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing from same. There were superfical bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body.”

According to the cops, the scene was photographed and the three knives, screwdriver along with the wooden handle spear have been lodged.

“The body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is presently stored at the Pensioner Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).The two females were arrested and placed into custody assisting the police in their investigation.”