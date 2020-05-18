Man found dead in pool of blood along Zeeburg Seawalls

–several persons being questioned by cops about gruesome discovery

The body of a 25-year-old man, who assisted several fishing crews when their boats arrive at the Zeeburg Seawalls, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was found dead in a pool of blood this morning.

The dead man has been identified as Andrew McCuchin of the Zeeburg village, WCD.

McCurchin had last been seen alive around 19:00h last night while he was heading towards the Zeeburg Seawalls area.

Reports are that around 06:30h today (Monday), his motionless body was discovered in the pool of blood, next to two pieces of wood that had blood stains along the Zeeburg Seawalls.

Police ranks were immediately summoned to the scene and upon arrival they quickly rushed McCurchin to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered the two pieces of blood stained wood, one of which measured three (3) feet in length while the other is said to be four (4) feet.

Several persons are being interviewed about the gruesome discovery as investigations into McCurchin’s death continue.