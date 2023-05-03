Man found dead in Quamina guest house died from heart attack – PME reveals

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the remains of 46-year-old Umar Ally, who was found dead in the Quamina Guest House, revealed that he died of a heart attack.

The PME was performed on Wednesday by Dr. Nehaul Singh, who gave the cause of death as a heart attack with a ruptured vessel. The body was handed over to relatives for burial.

On Friday last, 49-year-old Umar Ally of Lot 221 ‘B’ Field Pattensen, Greater Georgetown, was found lying on the floor in a room at Quamina Guest House with blood oozing from his head.

Not long after, CCTV footage of a woman who has been identified as Kenisha Thomas surfaced.

In an interview with HGP Nightly News, the woman professed her innocence. She noted that she and Ally are regular visitors to the guest house and went there on Friday.

She said Ally bought three banks beers and two Guinness, and they went into the room and began conversing on the bed while having the alcoholic beverages.

The mother of three added that after having sexual intercourse, she proceeded to the bathroom to take a shower while the 49-year-old man was waiting at the bathroom door when she heard a loud noise.

“When I look around, I see he lying on the toilet bowl panting for breath – I run out the bathroom, wrapped the towel and went to the receptionist, and I said, ‘come, come quick, he fall down’.”

The receptionist accompanied Thomas to the room, where she saw the man on the floor and told her that she had to call the “Police and the ambulance.”

“I say no, don’t do that. I can’t stay this is my neighbour’s husband, and I started panic, and I went to put on my pants and bra, and I picked up my top and phone, and I jumped down the building, and I ran away,” the woman stated.

The woman explicitly stated that throughout her four years relationship with Ally, they never “had an argument, we never had a fight.”

Thomas said that while she is innocent, she is sad about the incident and offered her sympathy to Ally’s family.

When asked whether she thinks it is because of the high volume of the intercourse that caused Ally’s heart to stop beating, the woman said it is possible.

She also stated, “I think the medication he is using, his body could not take the Guinness and maybe that make his heart give out.”

The woman had promised that once the autopsy was completed, she would turn herself over to the Police.

In the meantime, she noted that the dead man’s family has been “pelting her grandmother’s house.”

