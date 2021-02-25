Man found dead on farm allegedly with gun inside of hand

The body of a 53-year-old man was discovered with blood pouring from his mouth by his family at their farm after checks for him inside of his house and telephone calls to his mobile number proved futile.

The deceased was found with .32 semi-automatic pistol inside of one of his hands around 10:10h on Thursday (today).

According to a police statement, the now dead man resided in a two (2)-storeyed concrete structure with his wife and children in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

His wife told the cops that around 05:45h, she ventured to the downstairs flat of their house and began searching for him but could not locate him in their home.

“Calls to his cellular phone also went unanswered. A subsequent check at their farm was made and his body was discovered laying on the ground facing upwards with what appeared to be blood coming from his mouth. It is further alleged that a .32 semi-automatic pistol was seen in his hand.”

The man’s body was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police noted that the above-mentioned weapon has been lodged and a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) is expected soon as investigations continue.