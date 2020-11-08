Man found hanging after returning from drinking session with friends

A 22-year-old man is now dead after he allegedly took his own life in his mining camp following a drinking session with friends at his neighbour’s place.

The deceased has been identified as Kelvin Williams, a punter of Last Restore, Baramita village, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The alleged suicide took place in the above-mentioned village on Friday night.

Reports are that around 17:00h on Friday, Williams and several of his friends were consuming “high wine and water” at a neighbour’s place and around four (4) hours later, the now dead man told the group that he was returning to his home (camp).

According to one of Williams’ friends, about an hour after Williams’ departure, he (the friend) ventured over to the camp of the now deceased punter where the shocking discovery was made.

He told the cops that he saw Williams “hanging by a rope attached to a beam on his (Williams’) camp.”

The matter was reported to the Baramita Police Station after which ranks, in the company of the District Medex, visited the scene.

The Medex pronounced Williams dead and his body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are in progress.