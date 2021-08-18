A 36-year-old has been intercepted by the La Grange Police after suspected Cannabis was found on him. On Tuesday midday, Police erected a roadblock along the La Grange Public Road after receiving information. A minibus was stopped with the suspect having a red bulky haversack in his possession. A search was carried out on the bag in his presence which revealed a bulky plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
He was told of the offense and told police that “Sir is a lil weed me get in deh”.
The cannabis was weighed at the police station amounting to 234 grams. He was then placed in custody and currently awaiting charges.
Man found with cannabis at Police roadblock
