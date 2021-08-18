Man found with cannabis at Police roadblock

A 36-year-old has been intercepted by the La Grange Police after suspected Cannabis was found on him. On Tuesday midday, Police erected a roadblock along the La Grange Public Road after receiving information. A minibus was stopped with the suspect having a red bulky haversack in his possession. A search was carried out on the bag in his presence which revealed a bulky plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was told of the offense and told police that “Sir is a lil weed me get in deh”.

The cannabis was weighed at the police station amounting to 234 grams. He was then placed in custody and currently awaiting charges.

