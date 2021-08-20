Man found with gun in hotel remanded to prison

Julian Dow has been remanded to prison until September 10, after bail was objected by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. According to details surrounding the matter, on On Wednesday last, police acting on information went to CJ Hotel on Hinck Street and requested to search Dow’s room. Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris indicated to the court that police then discovered a black strap bag found on the Dow’s shoulder that contained one Bryco .380 pistol and five matching rounds.

Further in the court procession, the prosecutor stated that the man admitted to not being a licensed firearm holder and was later arrested by ranks.

The contractor pleaded not guilty and was represented by attorney at law Paul Fung-a-Fat who made an application for reasonable bail. That motion was stuck down after citing the nature, gravity, and penalty of the charges.

