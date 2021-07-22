Man gets 18-year sentence for beating, strangling wife to death in Herstelling trench

Daniel Watson, a 40-year-old man of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was slapped with an 18-year prison sentence on Thursday, July 22 for beating and strangling his reputed wife, Lowtie ‘Mona’ Atwaroo, to death in a trench in May 2018.

Watson was initially charged with murder but on Thursday he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to reports, Atwaroo ended their relationship after many years of abuse from Watson.

She subsequently moved out of their home in Plantation, Herstelling to live with her father in the same community. However, on the day of her death, she went to visit Watson and the couple reportedly got into an altercation.

According to news reports, Watson was caught by neighbours beating and strangling Atwaroo in a trench a short distance from their home.

Appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon on Thursday, Watson begged for a second chance and forgiveness from Atwaroo’s family.

However, before handing down the 18-year sentence, the judge said that she took into consideration the horrific nature of the killing and the prevalence of domestic-violence crimes.