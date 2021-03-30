Man gets $50,000 bail for larceny of cattle charge

A labourer who is said to have stolen cows worth $3.5M from a woman was on Tuesday (today) hauled before the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and was placed on $50,000 bail after the plead “not guilty” in the Courtroom.

Dexwayne Evana called “Packa”, who hails from the Dartmouth village, Essequibo Coast made his first Court appearance in relation to the matter before Magistrate Esther Sam today.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Tuesday (today) for larceny of cattle.

It is alleged that he stole 23 cows valued at $3.5M, property of Bernice Sooklall Rodirgues, between October 10, last year, and January 12, this year at Cozier Backdam, Essequibo Coast.

However, after he pleaded “not guilty” to the charge read to him, Magistrate Sam granted bail to the tune of $50,000.

The matter has been postponed until April 19, 2021 and transferred to the Charity Magistrate’s Court, Essequibo.