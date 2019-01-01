MAN GETS BAIL FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING MAINTENANCE WORKER

A 28-year-old man was released on $400,000 bail for causing the death of road maintenance worker. Here are the details from within the courts. Here is Javone Vickerie with the details.

It is alleged that 28 year-old Oscar Stull on December 10 at Peters Hall Public Road, East Bank Demerara he drove his motor car in a dangerous manner to the public and caused the death of Quacy Lewis. He denied the allegation when he was arraigned before Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Representing in the interest of the client, Attorney at Law Patrice Henry made an application for his client to be granted his pre-trial liberty at a reasonable price.

The prosecution had no objections to bail. The facts of the case state that on the day in question, Stull was proceeding on the eastern carriageway of the Peters Hall Public Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

It further alleged the accused swerved the vehicle to the right and collided with Lewis who was at the time working on the road. The Chief Magistrate ordered that Stull lodge his passport at the court and report to the Providence Police Station once weekly. Bail was granted at a cost of $400,000. He will make his next court appearance on January 18, 2019.