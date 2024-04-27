Sunday, April 28, 2024
MAN GETS LIFE SENTENCE FOR RAPING NINE-YEAR-OLD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A mason will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a nine-year-old girl—more in this Dacia Richards report.

