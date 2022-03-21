Man in custody for stabbing his wife in Linden during an argument

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly wounding his wife on Saturday at Buck Town, Wismar, Linden.

Following an argument, the man whose name has not been released, reportedly drove and stopped the car at Buck Town, and as they both exited he went into the car trunk, took out a kitchen knife and ordered the victim back into the car. She complied and the suspect allegedly inflicted a wound to his 42-year-old wife’s chest, one to her lower right foot and to her fingers before escaping.

The woman made contact with relatives who went to the area and rescued her. She was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and treated for her injuries; where she remains a patient in a serious but stable condition.

The matter was reported to the police who promptly located the suspect and arrested him. He remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.