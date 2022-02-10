MAN KILLED AFTER ATV COLLIDED WITH TRUCK IN REGION 1

45-year-old Nigel Knights of Lot 331 Cummings Street, Georgetown, lost his life following a serious accident on the Eye Lash Main Access Road, North West District, Region One on Wednesday around 11:00 hours.



According to the police report, Knights and 39-year-old Leslie Norton were pillion riders on an ATV motorcycle that was being driven by Rovin James. It is reported that the ATV motorcycle was descending a hill at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control, causing the left side rear portion of the ATV, where Knights were seated, to collide with the left side of motor lorry # GZZ 4598’s front portion – which was descending the hill. The lorry which was driven by Ryan Vanlange, was reportedly driving at a normal rate.

Due to the collision, the occupants of the ATV motorcycle fell in different directions on the road surface, causing both pillion riders to receive injuries to their heads and bodies.



Nigel Knights was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Kaituma District Hospital, while the other pillion rider Norton Hospital was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

Investigations are underway, while the ATV driver is detained at the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station.