Man killed by older brother moments after drinking session ends between them

A 55-year-old man is now dead while his older brother is in the lockups after a drinking spree between the two men ended in the younger sibling being pushed to the ground and then thrown into a trench.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Winston Jordan, of ‘Back Street’, Den Amstel village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The man is said to have lost his life around 18:45h on Thursday while he had been walking through his street.

Reports are that Winston and his 65-year-old brother had been consuming alcohol yesterday (Thursday) at their home when the younger sibling decided to leave his brother’s company and venture to another location.

The 65-year-old man allegedly followed the now dead man and caught up with him a short distance away from their home. He then tried to prevent his brother from leaving by holding onto his body and pulling him back to their yard.

However, the now deceased brother is said to have refused returning and held on to a neighbour’s gate but the suspect continued to pull his body in the opposite direction.

During this, the 55-year-old Winston allegedly lost his grip on the neighbour’s gate and his older brother then pushed him onto the ground.

According to the police, the younger brother hit his head on the roadway and lost consciousness but instead of helping the man, the 65-year-old sibling then dragged Winston across the street and threw him into a trench.

He reportedly refused to render any assistance to his younger brother.

The motionless body of the 55-year-old man was pulled from the trench by two passersby who witnessed the ordeal and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, for emergency medical attention.

However, by then, it was too late. The 55-year-old Winston was pronounced dead and his body is presently the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, Winton’s 65-year-old brother has been arrested and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.