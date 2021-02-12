Man knifed to death by reputed wife after using weapon to threaten her

A 45-year-old man is now dead after being stabbed to death by his reputed wife with his knife moments after he whipped out the weapon from his waist and threatened to stab her.

Dead is Anthony Giddings called “Big Head” of Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who lost his life in the wee hours of Friday (today).

The stabbing incident occurred around 01:30h at Main and Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice close to the home that he had shared with his 43-year-old reputed wife for the last four (4) years.

Reports are that Giddings had been an abusive partner to the woman and on the date and time mentioned above, the two were inside of their home when an argument ensued.

According to a police statement, in the heat of the row, Giddings pulled a knife from his waist and threatened to stab his reputed wife. This resulted in the woman running out of their home and to the road, however, Giddings pursued and the two (2) ended up in a physical altercation.

“She took away the knife and dealt him two stabs to his chest which immediately started to bleed and she ran to the Central Police Station (Berbice) and made a report. Giddings was then rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and later pronounced dead by the said doctor while receiving treatment. Investigation in progress.”