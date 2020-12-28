Man loses battle for life after being shot to chest in alleyway on Boxing day

A 28-year-old man who was shot to his chest on Boxing day (Saturday) in an alleyway lost the battle for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Sunday (yesterday).

The deceased has been identified as Shawn Robinson of Guyhoc Park Squatting Area, Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that Robinson was shot to the left side of his chest around 18:36h on Saturday.

Reports are that around 18:50h, an anonymous caller contacted rank at the East La Penitence Police Station and notified the cops that there had been a shooting incident in an alleyway located at Guyhoc park, Georgetown.

The caller also stated that the injured man (later identified as Robinson) had been en route to the GPHC.

According to a police statement, ranks who were acting on the information that they received, went to the GPHC to interview Robinson but were unable to do so at that time since he had been seeking medical attention for the gunshot wound to his chest.

“His condition was regarded as serious, which he succumbed to on 2020/12/27 (Sunday). Investigations are still ongoing.”