Man loses control of car, slams into GPF’s concrete fence

-hospitalised with head injuries

A 22-year-old driver is now suffering from head injuries after he lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete fence of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Officers Training Centre, Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as Sherwin Dharamraj of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that around 23:10h last night (Sunday) Dharamraj was driving his motor vehicle West along Carifesta Avenue and upon approaching Camp Street he lost control of the car.

According to the police, as such, his vehicle ended up proceeding in a South-Western direction and collided with the concrete fence of Officers Training Centre.

HGP Nightly News understands that as a result of the collision Dharamraj’s vehicle and the fence received damages while the driver received injuries about his body.

The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public spirited persons. Dharamraj was admitted into the male surgical ward of the hospital and is said to have also suffered head injuries.

Investigations into the matter continue.