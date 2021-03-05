Man, mom of three denied bail, remanded to prison for 25 parcels of “ganja” in car

A 33-year-old man along with a 30-year-old mother of three (3) were on Friday (today) denied bail and remanded to prison when they placed before Berbice Magistrate, Renita Singh via “Zoom” for the 25 parcels of marijuana discovered by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) inside of a car in Berbice, two (2) days ago.

Veerasammy Armogan called “Vishal” of Grant 1779 Crabwood Creek Corentyne, Berbice, and Alma John, of Lot 68 Glasgow Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB), made their first (1st) Court appearance today in relation to the matter.

Defence Counsel, Keoma Griffith, made a vigorous application for bail on behalf of Armogan while John was unrepresented.

However, despite Magistrate Singh considering bail for both of the accused, she ultimately denied them such and they were remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to 26th March 2021 for the prosecution to disclose statements.

According to the CANU, Armogan is accused of being “the principal offender to this enterprise who made arrangements with several persons to procure the trafficking in the narcotic.”

He reportedly obtained the permission from John to store the narcotics at her home in the Glasgow Village, EBB, and the mother of three (3) allegedly “wheeled” the narcotics by use of a wheelbarrow, to transport it to the vehicle which was intercepted on Wednesday by the CANU ranks.

The CANU stated that John reportedly assisted in loading the 25 parcels of marijuana, which weighed 44.974 kilogrammes in total, into the car’s trunk.