CANU PRESS RELEASE: Man nabbed with suspected Ecstasy Pills at Orange Walk Georgetown Wednesday (17th October 2018) afternoon.

KENTON HAYNES and other males were arrested and taken into custody after CANU Ranks intervened in an Ecstasy transaction being conducted at Orange Walk where the suspected narcotics were found in the possession of KENTON HAYNES.

He pleaded not guilty in court this morning and was released on $200,000 bail on condition that he lodges his passport and reports to CANU weekly until the completion of the matter. The matter is adjourned until, 1st November 2018 for disclosure of statements.