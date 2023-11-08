MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING FARMER DURING ROBBERY

In a recent turn of events, a Berbice individual has entered a guilty plea concerning a fatal robbery that claimed the life of a poultry farmer. This individual is now awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for November 27. In a separate judicial matter, Rovin James, a resident of the Charity Extension Scheme on the Essequibo Coast, was brought before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate Court. James was granted bail set at $100,000 after being formally charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Tiana Cole will provide a detailed account of these legal proceedings and their outcomes in her report.

