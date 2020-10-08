Man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murdering mother of his two children

-accused of repeatedly stabbing GPHC Dispatcher in 2015 inside of car

A 60-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murdering his common-law-partner some five (5) years ago during the start of his trial before a 12-member jury and Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court today (Thursday).

Allan Sim also called “Cayenne” who hailed from the Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is being accused of killing 31-year-old Melissa Skeete, a former dispatcher of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on November 23, 2015.

Murdered : Melissa Skeete

At that time, the woman’s bloodied body was discovered with several stab wounds.

Sim is represented by Attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson while the State is being represented by Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy.

It is alleged that on the day in question, the man picked up the woman, with whom he shared two children, from her workplace and while in his car she was allegedly stabbed and thrown out from his vehicle in the vicinity of Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

A badly bleeding Skeete later succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

Shortly after, Sim was arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime under caution. Meanwhile, his car which was said to be the one in which Skeete was repeatedly stabbed, was found days later with the passenger seat replaced.