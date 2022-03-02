Man released from prison on time served after killing businessman

Fazeel Bacchus who confessed to the 2015 fatal shooting of 48-year-old businessman Ganesh Ramlall called “Boyo”, on Tuesday became a free man.

After spending the last six and a half years on remand, 27 year old Bacchus, who confessed to the killing will be released from prison having served his time.

Formerly of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Bacchus was arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Georgetown High Court for the capital offence of murder.

Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall started at a base of 18 years and deducted time that Bacchus spent on remand in addition. His sentence was further reduced as a result of his early guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter.

And as a result of this, Bacchus, who was on remand since 2015, was released from prison on Tuesday, having served his time.

Attorneys-at-Law Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander, the prosecutors, during the trial, accepted the guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter, and as such, Bacchus was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

According to reports, on July 5, 2015, Fazeel Bacchus unlawfully killed the proprietor of Regent Multiplex Mall during a robbery at his La Jalousie West Coast Demerara house.

Ganesh Ramlall, the businessman, died after he was confronted by four men who shot him about his body and took away his licensed firearm, jewellery, and wallet. He was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Shortly after, Police arrested Bacchus and he confessed to being the getaway driver