MAN REMANDED OVER LINDEN DOUBLE MURDER

Tiana Cole provides additional information on the recent development following the brutal murders of an 87-year-old pensioner and his 58-year-old son-in-law at their residence in Block 22, Wismar. One of the suspects involved in the case was charged on Thursday and remanded to prison.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on