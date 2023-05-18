Man remanded to prison over Linden double murder 

Shadwin Semple, one of the alleged suspects in the murder of Linden men Johnson Bowen and Emmanuel Dos Santos, was charged on Wednesday and remanded to prison.

Semple was hauled before Magistrate Ester Sam in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

As a result, he was remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to June 8, 2023.

On Saturday last, 87-year-old Bowen, called ‘Uncle Johno,’ and his 58-year-old son-in-law De Santos, were killed after three armed men invaded their home at around 04:00 h.

Dos Santos’ wife, Vashti Bowen, told detectives that she was asleep with her husband in the northeastern bedroom while her father, Johnson, was in the southwestern bedroom with her 20-year-old son.

Vashtie claimed a noise in her living room awoke her. She exited the bedroom and entered the living room, where she observed the three suspects pulling her father from his bedroom.

She told the suspects that her father did not hear well. At the time, she saw her nephew, Denzil Roberts, who lived next door, enter her house, and hold on to one of the suspects from behind, choking him.

Her husband and son began lashing the other suspect with a mop stick, and the two suspects began discharging their firearms indiscriminately.

Dos Santos followed the suspects who shot at him, and he fell in front of the door. The suspects then made good their escape on foot.

Two suspects were arrested the same day, while the third was found the following day naked with chop wounds about his body, abandoned in the house he invaded.

