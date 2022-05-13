MAN REPORTEDLY DASHES ACROSS ROAD INTO THE PATH OF LORRY, LOSES LIFE



A man who was sitting on a tyre on the side of the road, and reportedly dashed into the path of the motor lorry is now dead. Police are now investigating the matter.

According to Police Headquarters, the accident involved 28-year-old Orael Davis, of MacKenzie, Linden was behind the wheels of Motor Lorry #GAB 1668, and a male pedestrian, whose name and address are so far unknown.

The accident occurred at Madewini, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, in the vicinity of Splashmins Resort.

Police reported that on Friday around 05:30 hrs, “the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the said road when the pedestrian, who was sitting on a tyre on the western side of the road, suddenly ran from the west going east and into the path of the motor lorry.”

The driver of the motor lorry applied brakes but due to the short distance, the left side front of the lorry collided with the pedestrian. The man fell onto the road’s surface and received injuries about his head and body.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center in an unconscious condition by the police and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was then escorted to Carmen’s Funeral Home for storage, awaiting identification and post mortem examination.

The driver was administered a breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He in presently in custody assisting with the ongoing.

