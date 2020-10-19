Man riddled with bullets by armed men during visit to friend’s house in Sophia

A 27-year-old man was brutally gunned down last night (Saturday) while sitting on a bench with a friend moments after his wife left him to purchase Bar-B- in ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is Seon Landon also called “Gaza” of D’Anrade Street New Town Kitty, Georgetown.

The now deceased man is said to have been shot to his head and body multiple times by a 30-year-old suspect from ‘D’ Field Sophia along with another male accomplice.

Reports are that on Saturday around 17:45h, Landon and his reputed wife left their home to visit a friend at the location where the shooting took place and upon their arrival at that residence, the woman left the premises to purchase Bar-B-Que.

She left her husband in the company of their friend sitting on a bench in front of the yard.

Around 18:35 h, while the two men were deeply engrossed in their conversation, two armed men approached them on foot and when the suspects were in close range of Landon, they whipped out their guns from the pockets of their pants and discharged several rounds in his direction.

Landon was shot several times and fell to the ground while his friend threw himself to the ground immediately to avoid being shot at.

He told the cops that he waited until the armed men left the scene before he got up from the ground and checked on Landon.

According to the friend, the two suspects ran West on the said street and made good their escape.

Meanwhile, Landon’s reputed wife returned to the residence shortly after the shooting occurred and she along with public spirited persons picked up her bleeding husband and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

However, when Landon arrived at that health facility, a doctor on duty pronounced the man dead.

According to the police, the now dead man was shot five (5) time to his head, arm and body.

Landon’s body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are in progress as the cops continue the hunt for the two suspects.

Additionally, the police noted that one of the suspects involved in Landon’s murder had also been responsible for the man (Landon) being shot on May 1, 2020.

A statement by the cops noted that the said suspect along with 20-year-old Kevin Mc Adam of ‘E’ Field Cummings Park had shot Landon in the Cummings Park area some five months ago and this resulted in Landon being hospitalised at the GPHC for some time.

“Kevin Mc Adam was arrested and charged for Attempt to commit Murder and is presently on bail, but the other suspect was never arrested. The matter is presently pending at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court,” the police also added.