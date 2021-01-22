Man robbed of car, millions in cash by lone gunman

A 26-year-old resident of La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD), was assaulted by a lone gunman before being robbed of his vehicle along with over $8M in cash and a cellular phone on Thursday (yesterday).

The alleged Robbery Under Arms committed on Kevin Gildharie took place around 16:30h at the Mon Repos Pasture area, ECD.

Reports are that the young man had parked his silver grey motor car at the above-mentioned location when he noticed a male donning a face mask approaching him.

The suspect held onto Gildharie and while the man tried to escape the bandit’s grip, the perpetrator whipped out a firearm and used it to deal a lash to Gildharie’s neck.

This blow resulted in the man being injured and the armed bandit used the opportunity to jump into Gildharie’s vehicle and make good his escape with the stolen car.

According to Gildharie, he had $8,030,000 in cash along with his Samsung A20 cellular phone valued at $40,000 inside of his car when it was stolen.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.