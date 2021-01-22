Man robbed of jewellery, gadgets by male requesting water to quench thirst

A 26-year-old resident of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, is now counting his losses after he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint and relieved of important documents and other valuables by a man who asked for “a drink of water” in the street.

According to a police statement, the Robbery Under Arms occurred around 04:45h on Thursday (yesterday).

“Several items including jewellery, documents and gadgets were taken from the victim at gunpoint by a known suspect whom while staggering by, asked the victim for a drink of water, before placing a black handgun in the victim’s chest; relieving him of the items valued almost half a million dollars. Several persons are being questioned as the investigation continues.”