Man robbed of motorbike, cellphone by scissors-wielding bandit

A 40-year-old man who was on a fast food caravan at Sheriff Street, Georgetown, on Friday (yesterday) was robbed of his Blue Lifan motorcycle (CG #8128) valued at $180,000 and a cellular phone worth $10,000.

According to a police statement, the man was approached by the suspect, who walked up to him from an unknown direction before he whipped out a pair of scissors and demanded that the man hand over his valuables.

“Fearful for his life he did so and the suspect escaped with his motorcycle and cellphone south along Sheriff Street. Investigation ongoing.”